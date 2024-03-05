ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

