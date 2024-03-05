ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
