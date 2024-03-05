ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $558,366.86

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $558,366.86 and $133.14 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000571 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $96.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

