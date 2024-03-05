800 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $3.55 on Tuesday, hitting $343.28. 976,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.58 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

