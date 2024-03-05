67,272 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 67,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

DD opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

