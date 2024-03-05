498,424 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 498,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,000. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 2.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

