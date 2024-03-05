40,800 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Bought by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MGPI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.45. 80,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,752 shares of company stock worth $148,625 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.