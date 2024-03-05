39,951 Shares in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 70.7% in the second quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after buying an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 596,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 323,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,115 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBOW. KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $775.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.45. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

