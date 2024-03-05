36,973 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after acquiring an additional 998,298 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

DELL traded down $6.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.33. 11,087,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,591. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.