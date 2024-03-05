3,526 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 8.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,722,000 after purchasing an additional 86,236 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WING traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.06. 136,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.37. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $375.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.72.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

