25,378 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 286,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. 5,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,954. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

