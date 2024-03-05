1,900 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.38. 2,261,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,114. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $213.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

