186,417 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 204,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

