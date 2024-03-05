12,967 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,232,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after acquiring an additional 481,776 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 471,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.29. 46,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

