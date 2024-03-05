12,050 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $434,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $24.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $25.03.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

