1,159 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VB traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $222.94. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

