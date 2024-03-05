1,117,800 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,000. Victoria’s Secret & Co. makes up about 4.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 148,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 42.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,452. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

