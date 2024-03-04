ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %
ZVSA opened at $1.04 on Thursday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.
About ZyVersa Therapeutics
ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.
