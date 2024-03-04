Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $476,561.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

