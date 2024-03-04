ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after buying an additional 5,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.6% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.