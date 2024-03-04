Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

