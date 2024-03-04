Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.45. 72,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,108. The company has a market cap of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 102,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $721,069.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,973.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

