Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.89. 226,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 680,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

XPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 in the last ninety days. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

