XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.42. XPeng shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 3,448,254 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

XPeng Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of XPeng by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

