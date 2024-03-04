Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.17 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $3.17 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,905 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,311,904.7409 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.11209018 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,799,749.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

