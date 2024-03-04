Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $41,029.70 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,105,754,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,105,720,245 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05080855 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,363.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

