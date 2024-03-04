WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $222.35 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.35 million and approximately $5.93 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00017580 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004534 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
