WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $222.35 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.35 million and approximately $5.93 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02222433 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

