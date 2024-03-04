Worldcoin (WLD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $625.70 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $7.87 or 0.00012095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,644,084 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 144,532,549.35913563 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 7.98787386 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $807,590,133.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

