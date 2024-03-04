Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Worksport Trading Up 5.1 %
WKSPW opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Worksport has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.61.
Worksport Company Profile
