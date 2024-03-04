Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Worksport Trading Up 5.1 %

WKSPW opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Worksport has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.61.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

