Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.61.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $291.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.81 and its 200 day moving average is $254.67. Workday has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,485 shares of company stock valued at $106,962,712. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

