WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,554 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $19,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,988,000 after buying an additional 279,116 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after buying an additional 586,694 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $59.51 on Monday. WNS has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

