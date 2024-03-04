Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stake Lessened by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.43% of Wix.com worth $22,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $1,208,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Wix.com Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $140.23. The stock had a trading volume of 159,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,776. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $141.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

