Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 1-Year High at $366.94

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $366.94 and last traded at $366.94, with a volume of 514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.72.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.95.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.