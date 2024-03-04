Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

WPM opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

