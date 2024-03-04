Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WES opened at $34.33 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

