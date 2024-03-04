WEMIX Price Reaches $2.75 on Major Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $6.65 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 953,969,624 coins and its circulating supply is 365,671,726 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 953,950,726.6199852 with 365,601,682.1783905 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.77199906 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $7,362,983.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.