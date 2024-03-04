Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,744,736. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

