Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.03% from the company’s current price.
KYTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.
