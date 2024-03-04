Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emera (EMA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Emera (TSE: EMA) recently:

2/27/2024 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$53.00.

2/27/2024 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

2/27/2024 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$55.00.

1/30/2024 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$47.60. 39,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,871. Emera Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

