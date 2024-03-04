Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Keyera (KEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Keyera (TSE: KEY):

2/27/2024 – Keyera was given a new C$38.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Keyera Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:KEY opened at C$33.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.54. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$27.98 and a 12 month high of C$34.30.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

