WAX Price Reaches $0.0865 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $295.41 million and approximately $31.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,141,314,490 coins and its circulating supply is 3,417,028,109 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,141,176,811.7909846 with 3,416,890,432.3709497 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08277979 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $38,901,944.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

