Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Boosted by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,728 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 1.7% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Waste Connections worth $45,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

View Our Latest Report on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.