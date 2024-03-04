Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,136,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 3.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $23,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after buying an additional 711,820 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

WBD traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. 15,532,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,232,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

