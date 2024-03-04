Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 352,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 429,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Up 15.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

