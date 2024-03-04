Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.59. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.