Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,402 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vipshop worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Vipshop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 345,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 8.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

