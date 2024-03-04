Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Insider Buys £39,823.52 in Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Collis bought 8,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £39,823.52 ($50,511.82).

Vesuvius Stock Down 2.2 %

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 474 ($6.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Vesuvius plc has a twelve month low of GBX 378.60 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 498 ($6.32). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 481.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 447.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59.

Vesuvius Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 3,833.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSVS. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.96) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.56) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

