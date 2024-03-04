Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTNR

Vertex Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.