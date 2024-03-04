Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Raised by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 3.3% of Elevatus Welath Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.48. The company had a trading volume of 152,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.89 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

