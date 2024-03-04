Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Verasity has a total market cap of $141.51 million and approximately $80.67 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 88.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003671 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

