Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.45 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Velas has a market cap of $45.72 million and $1.45 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00018458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,564,442,572 coins and its circulating supply is 2,564,442,570 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.